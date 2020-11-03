History At Play, LLC Presents Solo Livestream Performance INDIGENOUS PEOPLE, THE FUR TRADE, AND EARLY CHICAGO

Tune in Friday, November 20th, 2020 - 7:30 PM ET.

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered nationwide acclaim for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary trailblazers who changed society. In Indigenous People, the Fur Trade, and Early Chicago, Chicago-based Living Historian Jon F. Rice introduces audiences to French Canadian fur trader and voyageur, Francois Le Mai, as he and his friend Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable arrive by canoe to early Chicago. Although nothing more than a little swamp filled with wild garlic and a muddy river running through it, businessman DuSable grasps the importance of that stream: "It's location, my friend!" Through music, song, and dance, we learn of the Meti-society (Creole culture) of Chicago, and why DuSable, a fur trader of African descent and the "Father of Chicago", abandoned his dream.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM production Friday November 20th, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Watch Group. This LIVE event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen. Approximately 45 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, see Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is requested by no later than 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. After payment, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP and select "Request to Join." Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Jon F. Rice is a historian, performer, and researcher. He has performed both in Chicago, with the Chicago Historical Society, and in Boston, with the Freedom Trail Foundation. Of Choctaw heritage, Rice has portrayed a Wampanoag elder at the Wampanoag Homesite at Plimouth Patuxet Historic Site (formerly Plimouth Plantation). To enhance his character portrayals, Rice delves into the life and lifestyle of the individual's era, and creates a script to encompass a portrait of the time in which the individual lived. Rice has a PhD in American History from Northern Illinois University.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You