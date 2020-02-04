History At Play Brings The Suffragists To Old South Mtg House With HOW LONG MUST WE WAIT?

History At Play has garnered nationwide attention for their immersive, living history performances chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. The company's newest ensemble production, How Long Must We Wait?, celebrates the men and women on the front lines of the Women's Suffrage Movement. Written and Produced by History At Play's Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora to celebrate the Suffrage Centennial in 2020, How Long Must We Wait? brings you the heroic voices of those who struggled for human rights.

Now, in partnership with Revolutionary Spaces, these trailblazers will come alive on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 to tell their incredible story. This FREE, family-friendly presentation takes place at the Old South Meeting House (310 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108) with a reception at 6:30 pm and performance at 7:00. Running time approx. 30 minutes, plus a post-performance panel discussion presented by Revolutionary Spaces that focuses on the fight for representation and equity that continued following the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Easy $9 parking after 4:00 pm at Garage at Post Office Square! Event is free but reservations are required: For more information see howlong.eventbrite.com or call 617-482-6439 ext. 13.

Audiences join abolitionists and suffragists as they march the streets, raise their voices, and risk their lives demanding women's right to vote and equality for all in History At Play's newest ensemble presentation, How Long Must We Wait? Audiences meet fierce activists, who led the nearly century-long fight for suffrage, including: Angelina Grimke, a Southerner, who dared to ask an all-male legislature to change the state Constitution; a runaway slave & abolitionist Sojourner Truth, who warned that "The women are coming up blessed be ... and a few of the men are coming up with them," along with many others. How Long Must We Wait? also tells the story of the 'Silent Sentinels'- women incarcerated for peaceful wartime demonstrations, urging President Woodrow Wilson for the Vote. The words of these and other brave pioneers echo in our contemporary struggle for human rights and equality. How Long Must We Wait? is an audio-visual, multi-modal production that utilizes historical oration, interpretive movement, song, and symbolic design to expose the struggle.

How Long Must We Wait? features ensemble members Tess Degen, Christina Marie Everett, Kaedon Gray, Judith Kalaora and Laura Rocklyn. Produced and Directed by Judith Kalaora. Kevin Bleau accompanist.

"Exploring our shared history through art and storytelling creates just the kind of lasting personal connections with audiences we aim to foster," says Revolutionary Spaces CEO, Nathaniel Sheidley. "For as long as our nation has existed, people have come to Old South Meeting House to fight for their voices to be heard. This play allows us to hear the echoes of their voices and feel the power of their stories. To see history brought to life through performance in this way is a deeply moving experience, and a reminder of the still-evolving nature of our democracy. We, too, have a voice to add to our shared American story."





