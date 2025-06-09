Hey Nineteen and Will Dailey Come to The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced two new shows. Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for the Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen on August 16 at 6 PM. Boston singer-songwriter Will Dailey will play on August 28. Tickets for both Hey Nineteen shows are available now; tickets for Will Dailey go on sale Saturday, June 14 at 6:00 a.m.

Hey Nineteen is an eleven-piece groove machine that brings an enormous amount of performance energy and spot-on Steely Dan music. The group is made up of musicians with the theoretical knowledge and musicality required to master the complex music of Steely Dan, well known for their high-energy show as well as their “spot on Steely Dan sound; the band is composed of top professional musicians, many of whom have performed with Grammy-winning, International Artists. Hey Nineteen brings the big hits and the deep cuts, from ‘Do It Again' to ‘Your Gold Teeth II,' from ‘Reelin' in the Years' to “Doctor Wu” and “Peg,” and many more.

Will Dailey's seventh album, BOYS TALKING, is his most personal—and paradoxically, the one he's “not releasing.” Eschewing digital streaming, the album is only available via vinyl, CD, or direct download. This deliberate move is meant to restore joy and intimacy to music sharing. “Music is supposed to be a joyful expression of self that connects us to other people,” Dailey says. By bypassing the flood of streaming releases, he aims to create a more meaningful exchange between artist and listener. Dailey has long followed his own path in the music world. Over the past 15 years, he's crafted a unique brand of Americana psychedelia and indie songwriter that refuses to conform to genre expectations or marketing formulas.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Steve Earle on June 12, Eilen Jewell on June 13, Chrisette Michele on June 14, Cara Brindisi on June 19, Jorma Kaukonen on June 20, Stanley Jordan on June 21, and A Swingin' Affair on June 22.

