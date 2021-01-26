Harvard Wins A Cappella National Championship On Broadway

Broadway On Demand streamed the riveting final, as Harvard pulled off the last of an incredible string of wins over A Cappella legends: (1) CARA-nominated Ivy rival Yale; (2) 2-time ICCA Champion Berklee; (3) 2-time South Asian National Champion Rutgers; (4) renowned Pitch Perfect 2 star UPenn; and finally, (5) NBC's The Sing-Off Champion Vanderbilt.

In a brave new virtual world, 64 of the nation's most decorated groups were selected to compete for a National Championship, NCPA A Cappella All-American status and school pride. Nearly 150K votes were cast in dramatic head-to-head matches in 8 NCPA Regions over 3 months leading to Ringling Bros.' Last Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson announcement of the finals.

The Opportunes tourney journey began with the NCPA selection committee awarding them the #2 seed in a fiercely competitive New England Region, the only region in which 4 teams earned All-American honors: Harvard, Berklee, Yale, & Northeastern.

The Opportunes victory for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund (LDF), which seeks to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice, coincided with the LDF's MLK Day launch of its groundbreaking Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, designed to produce a highly skilled cadre of racial justice attorneys. UpStaged Talent Director Victoria Duruh reflected:

"On a historic day, the Opportunes' memorable victory in this unprecedented virtual college A Cappella championship and their sincere efforts to make a difference for LDF, an organization with a legendary track record of making a difference, is just beautiful karma."