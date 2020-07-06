Handel And Haydn Society Expands Digital Offerings With SUMMER OF BEETHOVEN

The Handel and Haydn Society has expanded its digital programing, providing hours of content free of charge to listeners. The new content includes a 9-week Summer of Beethoven festival, a podcast hosted by the orchestra's principal cello Guy Fishman, and two new 24-hour internet radio stations. All the digital offerings can be found at handelandhaydn.org/watch-listen.

On July 4 H+H launched its Summer of Beethoven, a nine-week online festival celebrating the great composer's 250th birthday and exploring H+H's unique history with the famed composer. The festival will include live and recorded performances of symphonies, concertos, choral works and chamber music by Beethoven (many being released publicly for the first time), as well as a feature on H+H's attempt to commission new music from Beethoven in the 1820s, and other behind the scenes glimpses from H+H's storied past with the great composer. The festival will conclude the week of August 29 with a one-week, wall-to-wall 24/7 Beethoven takeover of Radio H+H, the Society's new online radio station. During that week the station will be dedicated completely to music of Beethoven as performed by H+H. The station will revert to its regular programming on September 7. A complete schedule of Summer of Beethoven offerings is at https://handelandhaydn.org/summer-of-beethoven/.

Radio H+H is another new initiative of the Society, consisting of two separate 24-hour "stations" with performances by the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus, as well as other recordings by H+H musicians. One station exclusively features H+H instrumental recordings, while the second station mixes all recordings. The radio stations are available now at https://handelandhaydn.org/radio/.

The Handel and Haydn Society podcast "Tuning In" continues with part two of the interview with H+H Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky discussing Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. The podcast is hosted by principal cellist Guy Fishman and provides behind the scenes insights from H+H musicians and staff all about the music that they love.

Other digital offerings from the Handel and Haydn Society include "Musicians From Home," a collection of personal performances from H+H musicians filmed at their homes; "Musical Pairings," during which H+H musicians discuss the connections, bonds, and creation of musical beauty through their unique instruments; and the "H+H Listening Room," recordings of past H+H performances and clips about various musical offerings. All of these recordings are available at handelandhaydn.org/watch-listen.

The Handel and Haydn Society looks forward to returning in the fall with a complete season of historically informed performances. Subscriptions are on sale now at handelandhaydn.org or by calling the Box Office at 617.266.3605.

