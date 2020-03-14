Handel And Haydn Society Cancels Performances Of BACH ST. MATTHEW PASSION

Following guidelines from Governor Baker banning events larger than 250 people, The Handel and Haydn Society has canceled both performances of Bach St. Matthew Passion originally set to take place April 3 and 5 at Symphony Hall. The performances will not be rescheduled.

The Handel and Haydn Society will continue to monitor the evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The performances of Vivaldi: The Four Seasons on May 1 + 3, 2020 at Symphony Hall remain unaffected at this time. The Handel and Haydn Society will provide updates on its website and social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Also, effective immediately, all H+H Youth Choruses programming is suspended until further notice.

Handel and Haydn's 2019-20 Remaining Season Performances include:

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons May 1 + 3, 2020 Symphony Hall

Handel and Haydn's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Brahms A German Requiem September 25 + 27, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi Gloria October 23 + 25, 2020 Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah November 27 + 28 + 29, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas December 17 + 20, 2020 Jordan Hall

Haydn + Mozart January 22 + 24, 2021 Symphony Hall

Mozart Great Mass February 5 + 7, 2021 Jordan Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 March 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Handel Israel in Egypt March 19 + 21, 2021 Jordan Hall & Sanders Theatre

Haydn The Creation April 30 + May 2, 2021 Symphony Hall





