HRBT Awards Mac-Haydn $7,500 For Tech Workshop Upgrade

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has been granted $7,500 from the Hudson River Bank & Trust Foundation. The award will go toward the renovation of the scenic shop area.

The renovation will include a new technical workshop, providing a sheltered, safe, spacious and professional work environment for the theatre's designers and technical team. The existing space consists of limited covered workspace, forcing most of the work outdoors and exposing the technical team and set pieces to the elements.

Mac-Haydn Technical Director Kevin Gleason expressed his excitement about the creation of the new technical workshop. "Having this new, larger space will create a safer work environment that will allow us to really push the boundaries of what we can create."

Long time lighting and set designer for the Mac-Haydn, Andrew Gmoser, also sees the benefit of the project: "The Mac-Haydn Theatre has had tremendous growth over the past several years in all areas, especially in the scope and quality of our productions," he said. "This new technical workshop will allow us to keep pace with this growth, and take it even further, while creating a more professional environment for the staff and patrons."

The Hudson River Bank & Trust Foundation provides funding to support charitable causes and community developments in Columbia County.

The full cost of the scenic shop upgrade is estimated at $80,000 and is expected to be completed by May 2022, in time for the 2022 summer season. The Mac-Haydn is continuing to seek additional support for the project. For further information, email support@machaydntheatre.org.