HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS To Bring Dinosaurs To The Academy Of Music

The Academy of Music Theatre will welcome the acclaimed comedy troupe Recent Cutbacks for Hold On To Your Butts, a live shot-for-shot parody of Jurassic Park, on Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the Academy’s 2025–2026 Season Series.

Performed by two actors and a Foley artist, Hold On To Your Butts reimagines Steven Spielberg’s classic dinosaur adventure as an uproarious stage event, filled with sound effects, rapid-fire character swaps, and nostalgic humor. TheatreWeekly.com has called the show a “non-stop laugh fest.”

Tickets are $15 for children ($19.68 with fees) and $20 for adults ($25.16 with fees), available at aomtheatre.com, by phone at 413-584-9032 ext. 105, or in person at the Academy box office (Tuesday–Friday, 3:00–6:00 p.m., 274 Main Street, Northampton, MA).

The Academy is also participating in the Mass Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program, offering $10 tickets (no fees) to patrons with a valid EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare card. Card to Culture tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four per cardholder, and can be reserved by phone or at the box office