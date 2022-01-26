Guerillas Present An All-Iranian Woman Ensemble in 'The Cellos' Dialogue'

Guerilla Opera continues the 2022 season of The Guerilla Underground on February 11, 2022 at 7:30PM EDT with the first "Official Selection of The Guerilla Underground", The Cellos' Dialogue, an Un-آن Theatre Ensemble production.



Un-آن is a New York-based experimental theatre company founded by Iranian female artists. The Farsi word آن (/ʌn/) means "moment" and "aura". The Cellos' Dialogue is a multidisciplinary play created by the ensemble that tells the story of a woman from the Middle East who struggles with an unexpected pregnancy after immigrating to America. Musical experimentation, puppetry, and projections paint an expressionistic portrait of this woman's tortured psyche as she wrestles with her circumstance and explores the deeply resonant issues of war, gender identity, and abortion.



Featured in this performance are founding ensemble members: playwright and performer Deniz Khateri, director Yekta Khaghani, composer and sound designer Bahar Royaee, set designer Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and costume, props and shadow puppet designer Neda Kazemifar. The Cello's Dialogue is filmed by Daniel Hess, with voice overs by Clifton Ingram and Catherine Hammer, and recorded cello by Eden Rayz. The Official Selections of The Guerilla Underground were chosen from Guerilla Opera's online Call-for-Videos. Artists from all over the world submitted video performances to be featured in The Guerilla Underground, and only five were selected. Guerilla Opera will also play a short highlight reel of runners up before February 11 showing of The Cellos' Dialogue.



Single-show virtual tickets run $15-$40, and season passes to experience the entire virtual season run $100-$120. Ticket options include video-on-demand (VOD) to enjoy these special performances at the viewer's convenience through May. VIP Ticket options include admission to the After Party directly following the live stream event with artist Q&A, games and giveaways, including a Gift Set sponsored by Alvas Candles & Soaps!



More information about The Cellos' Dialogue, virtual season passes, and single-show tickets can be accessed at guerillaopera.org/events/underground-the-cellos-dialogue. Information about all the performances in The Guerilla Underground season as well as ticketing options can be found at guerillaopera.org/underground.



The Guerilla Underground is supported in part through the generosity of our sponsors at Pentucket Bank, our Corporate Media Sponsors at PARMA Recordings, and with the help of our partners at the Mosesian Center for the Arts.