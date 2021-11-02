Guerilla Opera Calls For Video Entries

In their 15th Anniversary Season, the Guerillas of Boston reopen The Guerilla Underground as a curated series of monthly virtual concerts and are inviting members of their community to participate in an online Call For Videos.

What is The Guerilla Underground? The Guerilla Underground is a virtual speakeasy experience that features new music and works of opera theater that explore the "operatic". In The Guerilla Underground you will encounter encore broadcasts from live performances, new works interpreted through cinematic mediums of film, video and animation, invigorating musical concerts from the Guerilla All-Stars, previews of works in development for both stage and screen, and guest artists chosen from the online Call for Videos.

Why the call for videos? Guerilla Opera champions cutting-edge work and wants to feature and uplift other members of their community that investigate and explore themes that are operatic, which they define as when the musical score acts as the primary catalyst for the drama and the action of the work.

The Guerillas are looking for submissions featuring:

Musical compositions from 1975 or later; and

Featured artists or creators (performing artists, composers, librettists/writers, filmmakers, etc.) that identify as BIPOC, women, LGBTQIA, disabled, or other underrepresented groups.

Acceptable submissions include:

HD Multi-Camera Recordings of live performances;

Works interpreted through the cinematic mediums of film, video, animation or any combination thereof;

Visual albums (a series of videos or a single film serving as a visual vehicle for a studio album with multiple tracks); or

Genre-bending work that can contain any or all of the above.

Application Timeline:

Nov 8 Application Period Opens

Dec 5 Application Period Closes

Dec 12 Finalists Notified

Dec 17 Guerilla Opera Announces Guest Artists & Guerilla Underground Tickets Go on Sale

Jan 14 Guerilla Underground Grand Opening & Rumpelstiltskin Album Release Party

Videos must be submitted by online application starting on November 8th via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GuerillaUndergroundCallForVideos

The individuals, ensembles, or organizations chosen from the submitted videos will receive one (1) live viewing of their featured virtual performance with their performance made available on-demand through May 31, 2022; receive VIP Package level admission for one (1) to view all the virtual performances in the Guerilla Underground (including invites to all VIP After Parties); and a $500.00 performance fee plus a percentage of net virtual ticket sales. The percentage rate varies by video duration.

The artists selected to participate in the Guerilla Underground must participate in the Zoom VIP After Party happening directly after the group live viewing.

Selected video submissions must not be available to watch online, in-person, or any other method of viewing from the livestream date through the duration of the Guerilla Underground season (until May 31, 2022).

The artists or artist representative submitting videos must have the consent of all the musical, theatrical, technical, and design artists whose work is represented in the video submission.

The artists or artist representatives submitting videos must have the appropriate rights to the materials incorporated in the video submission, including, but not limited to, music, quotes of individuals, poetry, text, speeches, transcripts, periodicals, newscasts, or other written or recorded material not in the public domain.

Submission Fee - $25.00Guerilla Opera is a small organization doing huge things! The application fee supports the company's ability to continue this series and uplifts other artists who need help in order to apply.

Guerilla Opera is committed to equity in the arts and for artists, and offers subsidies (discounts) and will waive application fees for those who truly need it in order to participate.

Artists, ensembles, and organizations may contact submissions@guerillaopera.org , state if a subsidy (discount) or fee waiver is needed, and a Guerilla staff member will respond as soon as possible with the appropriate code.