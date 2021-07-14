Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gil Shaham Replaces Jussen Brothers For This Sunday's Tanglewood Program

Violinist Gil Shaham will perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K.216 with the orchestra.

Jul. 14, 2021  
Pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen have withdrawn from this Sunday's Tanglewood performance due to COVID-related travel issues. The piano duo had been scheduled to perform Mozart's Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos, K.365, with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Andris Nelsons at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Replacing them will be violinist Gil Shaham who will perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K.216, with the orchestra. There are no other changes to the program.


Sunday, July 18, 2:30 p.m.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
MENDELSSOHN-HENSEL Overture in C
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K.216
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 5, Reformation

For more information visit: https://www.bso.org/


