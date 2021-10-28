FRANKENSTEIN Opens Tomorrow at The Players Ring

The Players' Ring continues its 30th Anniversary season with the world premiere of Bretton Reis' adaptation of Frankenstein, Mary Shelley's masterpiece of horror, from October 29 to November 14 at its Prescott Park home, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth.

"As the leaves fall and the days grow darker, join us for Mary Shelley's masterpiece of horror," said a Players' Ring representative. "You may know the story of Frankenstein's blind ambition and his grotesque creature, but you've never seen it told quite like this. The world premiere of a nightmarish adaptation from award-winning writer/director Bretton Reis, Frankenstein will chill you to the bone."

For tickets - or for subscriptions that save up to 35% off the cost of tickets, visit www.playersring.org or email info@playersring.org. General admission tickets are $25 ($22 for seniors and students) with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (The production will also play Hatbox Theatre in Concord November 12-21.)

Adapter Bretton Reis directs, and the cast includes Christian Arnold, Jordan Formichelli, Griffon Gower, Michael Mone, Michael Onofaro, Branwyn Ritchie, and Christopher Savage. Jessica Michaud will stage manage. The creative team includes Bretton Reis, scenic and lighting designer; Jen Towle, costume designer and intimacy director; Ben Bagley, props and make-up; and Christian Arnold, fight captain.

The Players' Ring season continues next And The Winner Is by Mitch Albom, January 7-23; I Love You Because, a musical by Ryan Cunningham and Joshua Salzman, February 4-20; Places You Go by William Ivers, February 25-March 6; Jesus Christ Superstar, the classic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, March 25-April 10; Moonglow by Jack Neary, April 22-May 1; and Children of the Grim, a new musical by Bitter Pill, May 13-June 5.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, newly adapted by Jennifer Towle, will play December 3-24. A Christmas Carol is not part of the subscription series.

Season sponsors include MacEdge, Dowling, Business Cents, PPM-TV, Portsmouthnh.com, Seacoastonline.com, and Tri-State Lock & Safe.

For further information, visit www.playersring.org.