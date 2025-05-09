FPAC Launches Partnership with Rodman for Kids

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Franklin Performing Arts Company has announced the launch of a new partnership with Rodman for Kids. FPAC, Franklin’s professional theater company, will partner with Rodman for Kids’ Theatre for Kids program which breaks down barriers to make the performing arts accessible for all kids, regardless of socioeconomic background or ability, introducing them to new dreams and life-changing experiences. Rodman for Kids will fill an entire house of a matinee performance of Little Women the Broadway Musical at FPAC on June 7, 2025.

Following this special performance of Little Women, there will be a talkback with the cast and creative team giving the young audience a chance to ask questions and learn about the process of putting on a professional musical. After the talkback, the kids will go next door to the Franklin School for the Performing Arts to play theater games with members of the Little Women cast.

Rodman for Kids’ Theatre for Kids program makes the performing arts accessible, giving every child the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the performing arts. In the kids’ own words, Theatre for Kids experiences are “mind blowing.” "This partnership with FPAC is tremendously exciting as we look to deepen our engagement with our kids. The access to talkbacks, workshops, and other opportunities to make the magic of theatre tangible and accessible makes this such a powerful collaboration. We are thrilled to be bringing our youth to FPAC for Little Women, and look forward to exciting additional collaborations in the future,” comments Theatre for Kids Program Manager Bill Stiles. Rodman for Kids is breaking down barriers to provide access so that every child can develop their own relationship with performing arts and realize that all are welcome in this space. The program is on a mission to enrich its 100,000th kid with access to the theatre in 2025.

FPAC’s Artistic Director Raye Lynn Mercer remarks, “We look forward to growing this collaboration with Rodman for Kids’ Theatre for Kids and helping this fantastic program meet its short and long term goals. Little Women is a wonderful show with which to initiate our partnership!”

Little Women closes FPAC’s 2024-25 season running June 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX. The production is directed by NYC’s Ali Funkhouser with music direction by FPAC’s Resident Music Director Hallie Wetzell and features a cast of 15 actors from NYC, Boston, Providence, and beyond. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing an experience filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice. FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts.

