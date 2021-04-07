Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FC Academy Offers Filmmaking Classes For Kids

Registration is now open for all classes!

Apr. 7, 2021  

Filmmakers Collaborative announced its annual April break film programs for students. FC Academy provides film classes for middle and high school students, taking them through the entire filmmaking process, ending the week having produced their own short film. FC Academy will offer five sessions during the week of April 18th which will include in-person and online classes. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org.

Through the weeklong program, students will learn the principles of animation, scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills. They will write, shoot, and edit a film in a genre of their choosing. The classes are taught by professional filmmakers using editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Stop Motion Studio. In addition to the in-person classes, FC Academy is offering an online class, which will allow kids to bring their creativity to life all from the comfort of their own homes. Students will need to provide their own video camera or smartphone to participate in the virtual and Stop-Motion Animation courses. All final projects are eligible for submission into the 2021 Boston International Kids Film Festival.

"These students learn about every aspect of filmmaking. Many come in with little to no film editing experience, and in a week they have a short film that they created themselves," said Laura Azevedo, Executive Director of Filmmakers Collaborative. "Many of our students return year-after-year and it is incredibly rewarding to watch them progress and develop new skills as they refine their talent. We can't wait to see what these students will come up with next."

This April, students will be practicing social distancing whenever possible in class and will be required to wear a mask at all times. In addition to in person classes, FC academy is offering a digital class that will be streamed online. Students in the online class will still write, shoot, and edit their own films, but they will do so from their own home. Students will be asked to provide their own video camera or smartphone to both the online and Stop-Motion Animation classes.

The 2021 FC Academy April Schedule is as follows:

(Online) Narrative Filmmaking

Daily 4/20-4/23 (9AM-11:30AM)

Register

Filmmaking for Middle School Students

Cabot Theatre Beverly, MA

Daily 4/20-4/23 (9AM-12PM)

Register

Filmmaking for High School Students

Cabot Theatre Beverly, MA

Daily 4/20-4/23 (1PM-4PM)

Register

Stop-Motion Animation

Hunt's Photo and Video Melrose, MA

Daily 4/20-4/23 (9AM-12PM)

Register

Filmmaking for Ages 10-14

Old Town Hall

Andover, MA

Daily 4/20-4/23 (9AM-12PM)

Register

