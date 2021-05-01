Evan Edwards To Direct THE DAYS AFTER For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series

New York City director, actor and writer Evan Edwards will direct Provincetown playwright Patrick Riviere's One-Act play The Days After presented on Zoom on May 14th. The evening begins at 7PM with four ten-minute plays by playwright Jo Brisbane and continues with Riviere's play. The plays were selected for the Dramatists Guild FootlightsTM series in the Eastern New England Region.

Evan Edwards is a polyonymous member of Actors Equity, DGA and AGVA. He was born and bred in upstate New York, where, as Steven Hamilton, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English/Theatre from Niagara University.

Evan has directed Closer than Ever (Stuttgart, Germany), In the Schoolyard (New York Fringe Festival), Sophia! (Midtown International Theatre Festival, NYC), a series of one minute plays for the In a Minute play festival, P.I.E. Story Theatre (Arts Horizons), Remembering When I Used to Remember (Almost Adults, NM), and a series of monologues for the Voices of American Monologue Festival (NYC). Evan Assistant Directed the pre-off-Broadway production of Fabulous! and A World Without End for the New York New Works Festival competition (First runner-up). He wrote and directed the full-length book musical McGurk's Suicide Hall, a fictional account of actual events for the 13th Annual Emerging Artists New Works Series (NYC).

As a performer Evan has worked with such notable artists as Burton Lane on On a Clear Day... (Ensemble/Warren u/s), Scott Ellis on A Standing Ovation with Linda Eder, and with David Loud on Anything Goes (The Purser). Some of Evan's other credits include the Premiere cast of Miss Saigon, and Joseph... (Judah) both in Germany, Oklahoma (Will Parker) with Montego Glover, Once on this Island (Daniel) with Norm Lewis, and the 25th Anniversary production of Dreamgirls with Jennifer Holiday.

Evan also teaches a Musical Theatre Audition Technique class and has helped his students get cast in a wide range of musicals from Rent to Beauty and the Beast. EvanEdwardsAEA.org

The Days After will feature Jennifer Kopec as Suzie, David McGlothlin as Stan and Brian Carlson as Jimmy.

Other plays written by Riviere include his full-length play The House of Nunzio which was named a winner of the First Annual Barnstable Comedy Club Playwright Festival in 2020. The play was also named a semi-finalist for the Mill Mountain Theatre New Play Competition, the Twenty-Sixth Annual Mildred and Albert Panowski Playwriting Award and the 2016 Road Theatre Summer Playwrights Festival. His full-length play A Flower in Autumn had its World Premiere in Chicago and his ten-minute play I'm a Universalist was selected to be a part of Jen Whiting's Ten Minute Play Workshop. In the fall of 2020 his ten-minute play Remembering When I Used to Remember, about an older gay couple dealing with Alzheimer's was selected for the Almost Adults LGBTQ+ Festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico and on April 25th his play For Old Times' Sake premiered in the 2021 extension of the Almost Adults Festival. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild and a member of The Provincetown Cultural Council. patrickriviere.com