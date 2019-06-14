Emerson Colonial Theatre Launches Tours of Venue

Emerson Colonial theatre announces the launch of guided historical tours of the venue. The commencement of the tours marks the one year anniversary since it reopened its doors in 2018. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in stories of the building's rich history, specifically about the birth of musicals at the Colonial prior to their Broadway bows, admire the famed architecture from the turn of the last century and take a behind-the-scenes look at Boston's oldest continuously operated theatre.

Tickets for the tours are $17 and on sale to the public today. As a special add-on for festively-minded guests over 21 years of age, $35 tour tickets are available, which includes a glass of champagne to join in the celebration of the theatre's anniversary. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

The Emerson Colonial Theatre officially reopened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 27, 2018 with the first public performance on July 10, 2018 with the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. As previously announced, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), the world's number one live-theater company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue.

Full List of Initial Tour Dates (additional dates to be announced):

Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2pm

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2pm

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2pm

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2pm

Saturday, August, 24, 2019 at 2pm





