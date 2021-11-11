Elements Theatre Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL In An Enhanced Reader's Theatre Style

"One might think that there's nothing left to discover in A Christmas Carol, but experiencing it in a stripped-down, minimalist production allows the focus to shift to the dialogue and the emotions expressed by the author's choice of words. If Ebenezer Scrooge is Everyman, then his journey is our journey, his lessons are our lessons, and his redemption is our redemption. This idea may have hit home before, but Elements Theatre Company's rendition felt different, more compelling, and more transforming." (Broadway World Boston, Elements Theatre Company's Christmas Carol Reader's Theatre)

Rekindle your imagination as Elements Theatre Company presents Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, an imaginative retelling in an enhanced Readers Theatre style with live music, sound effects and multimedia in an intimate setting, directed by Christopher Kanaga. During this season of giving, this classic story reminds us that even in the midst of a world filled with discord, we can hold fast to our hope for change.

Performances on December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

December 12 & 19 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $35; $30 Seniors; Free for Students & youth 18 and under

Call 508-240-2400, visit elementstheatre.org, or purchase at the door.