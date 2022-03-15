DrumatiX to Present RHYTHM DELIVERED at Arts at the Armory

DrumatiX will perform "Rhythm Delivered" at the Center for Arts at the Armory on March 30th, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $25 at tiny.cc/drumatix, where more information is also available. Remaining tickets will be available at the door starting 30 minutes before curtain.

DrumatiX combines tap dance, body percussion, and drumming, using found items, invented instruments, drums, buckets, barrels, technology, and audience interaction in this family-friendly, powerful, fun, and engaging performance. DrumatiX has performed in Lincoln Center and Symphony Space (NYC), Mosesian Center for the Arts (MA), and the Clayton Opera House (NY), as well as a multitude of other festivals and venues in the Northeast. The company is also on the roster of Young Audiences of MA, performing regularly in educational programs in the state. Dancers comprise of international award-winning dancers from Ukraine and Israel, as well as regional dance artists. The group aims to bring a new and fresh perspective of percussive dance to audiences of all ages.

Noa Barankin, Artistic Director and Choreographer, hails from Tel-Aviv, Israel, where she toured internationally with renowned percussion company Tararam, and in the US with the Boston Tap Company and Off Beat Tap. She has also toured with the family musical "Power of Wishes" in Israel, for which she was nominated Best Supporting Actress in the Israeli Children's Theatre Awards in 2013. Prior to forming DrumatiX in 2017, Noa received artistic acknowledgment of her innovative style with her dance students by winning National awards for Choreography, Concept and Entertainment, and today DrumatiX is making an impact by creating and presenting unique percussive soundtracks on stage, using feet, hands, theatrics, humor and lots of coordination!

DrumatiX's performance offers a variety of musical and dance numbers, each different than the other, tied into a story that resolves in a surprising twist. The audience will enjoy interactive segments that are sure to draw them in and make them part of this rhythmic adventure. From the words of Betsy Miller, Director of the MA Salem Arts Festival: "Energizing, original, well-crafted, and impressively virtuosic. DrumatiX offers a thrilling and fresh take on percussive performance that anyone will enjoy!"

Media please note: DrumatiX and/or Noa Barankin are available for interviews, and can arrange for rehearsal previews if those are indeed needed.