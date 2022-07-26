Diana Ross 'Thank U Tour' Comes to Boch Center Wang Theatre in September

International Icon Diana Ross is heading to Boston for one hit-filled evening September 8 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. The show is part of Ross's Thank U Tour. Tickets are on sale now at BochCenter.org.

Diana Ross defines an icon. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture. Ms. Ross is a creator of life, an alchemist of an unprecedented career that has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time. In 2017, the American Music Awards presented Ms. Ross with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1993, she earned a Guinness World Record for her success in the United States and United Kingdom by having more hits than any other female artist on the charts with a career total of over 75 hit singles.

Additional career milestones include: Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Songwriters Hall of Fame, National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Hero Award, NAACP Entertainer Award, Billboard's Female Entertainer of the Century Award, and The Soul Train Legend Award. Ms. Ross is also one of the few celebrities to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her voice, described as "honey" and "angelic," has over 100 million streams, downloads and sales around the world.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Boch Center Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.