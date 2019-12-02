December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Boston Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boston:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Creative Team
Best Director
Best Drama
Best Ensemble
Best Musical
Best Original Concept for a Musical
Best Original Concept for a Play
Best Score of a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 12%
Peter Kirby - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 8%
Christopher Starr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 6%
Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 8%
Ari Lew - FULLY COMMITTED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%
Beau Jackett - OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%
Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 15%
Alice Ripley - SUNSET BOULEVARD - North Shore Music Theatre 6%
Mary Kate McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 5%
Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 12%
Anna Botsford - A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%
Jennifer Cabral - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 7%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 16%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 11%
HAIRSPRAY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%
Kyle Pleasant - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 10%
Kevin P Hill - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 22%
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Provincetown Theater 8%
INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 6%
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 16%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 13%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 9%
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 19%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 13%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 30%
SIX - American Repertory Theater 17%
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%
INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 14%
OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 14%
A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%
Kander & Ebb - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 16%
Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover 14%
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Boston 10%
