Company Theatre to Stage CABARET in Norwell This March

The Company Theatre in Norwell will transport audiences to the decadent and dangerous world of 1930's Berlin with its upcoming production of the musical Cabaret, running March 6-22. Intended for mature audiences, Cabaret is a bold experience that blends Fosse choreography, a captivating score, and a fascinating cast of characters, against the backdrop of the rise of pre- World War II Germany.

"Leave your troubles outside... in here, life is beautiful!" Audiences are welcomed - Willkommen - to the seedy, seductive Kit Kat Club, where the Emcee and an eclectic community of artists, dreamers, and outcasts offer escape from the ever growing turmoil around them. Beneath the glitter and decadence, however, the rising shadow of the Third Reich looms.

The Company Theatre's production features Michael Tokar as the enigmatic Emcee guiding the audience through the club's intoxicating underground club. Haley Miller (Maureen, TCT's RENT) stars as iconic chanteuse Sally Bowles, whose voice, glamour, and vulnerability anchor the story. Cameron Mysliwicz portrays writer Cliff Bradshaw, a newcomer to Berlin, who becomes intrigued by the freedom in the Kit Kat Club and disturbed and unsettled by the political changes around him.

The cast also features Victoria Weinstein as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Dooner as Herr Schultz. Matthew Maggio as Ernst Ludwig, and Vanessa Calantropo as Fraulein Kost. Rounding out the ensemble are William Alexander (Herman), Bruno Barbuto (Hans), Mel Carubia (Helga), Tyler Godbout (Bobby), Cate Healey (Rosie), Connor Hone (Officer/Sailor), Anne Martland (Frenchie), Dennis McMenamy (Max), Natalia Spear (Lulu), Meghan Stiglich (Fritzie), Alice Turner (Texas), and Matthew McGuirl (The Boy).

"Cabaret was absolutely groundbreaking in its day, particularly when it was released as a feature film in 1972. The subject matter was emotional, titillating, and for the most part taboo, " said co-director Zoe Bradford."Co director/ choreographer Sally Forrest and I want to capture, in part, the elation of discovering a haven where you can be who you truly are."

The memorable score will be performed by a 9-piece live band, under the musical direction of Robert McDonough. Cabaret remains one of musical theatre's most enduring and unsettling works, with provocative themes and richly layered performances. The Company Theatre's production promises an evocative exploration of beauty, denial, and moral reckoning in a world dancing on the edge.

Cabaret runs March 6-22 at The Company Theatre in Norwell. Tickets are available for purchase now.