Academy Youth Productions Will Present FROZEN JR. This Spring

The Academy of Music Theatre will present its upcoming Academy Youth Production DISNEY'S FROZEN JR., on Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, at 6:30pm, and Saturday, March 21, at 3:30pm and 6:30pm. Based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation, this 60-minute musical features young performers ages 9-15.

Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. With its empowering message of love and understanding, FROZEN JR., is sure to melt your heart!

This production provides an introductory experience into the joys of musical theatre. DISNEY'S FROZEN JR., is co-directed and choreographed by Academy Education Director Kyle Lawrence and Academy Associate Education Director Zazie Tobey; music direction is provided by Lauren Fleit, and stage management is provided by Madison VanDeurzen. Tickets are available at aomtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 413-584-9032; prices range from $15.16 to $23.95, including all fees.

Academy Youth Productions invites young actors to embark on a journey of artistic expression, self-confidence, and teamwork. Since 2011, the Academy has been a beacon of creativity, educating school-aged students in theater, music, and dance, and fostering a love for the arts in the Northampton community.