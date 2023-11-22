Cranberry Brass Quintet to Perform Free Holiday Concert in Hanover

First Congregational Church of Hanover will present the Cranberry Brass Quintet performing a “Festive Holiday Concert,” on Sunday, December 3, 3 pm, in the church’s historic sanctuary at 547 Hanover Street, Hanover. Admission is free, free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments and fellowship immediately follow the performance in the church vestry. FCCH is fully accessible, with parking available in adjacent parking lots.

Conjure up the finest holiday season cheer with Cranberry Brass Quintet’s French horn, trombone, tuba, and trumpets, offering a varied program of traditional and contemporary instrumental Christmas music favorites.

Established in 2018, Cranberry Brass Quintet consists of an ensemble of South Shore region music educators, representing Hanover, Norwell, and Pembroke public schools’ faculties, as well as Boston Conservatory. The talented group, featuring musicians Sheri Fernandes, French horn, Austin Glass, tuba, Matt Harden, trumpet, John O'Briant, trumpet, and Julienne Thornell, trombone, have been inspired to share their love of music, performing at many venues in the greater Boston area.

To learn about First Congregational Church of Hanover, call 781-826-4762, visit fcchanover.org, or follow First Congregational Church of Hanover on Facebook or Instagram.