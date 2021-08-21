Cotuit Center for the Arts Will Screen New Documentary RISE ABOVE

Cotuit Center for the Arts announces the debut of Rise Above, a riveting documentary film about Cape Wellness Collaborative founder and Cape Cod musical icon Sarah E. Swain. Generous funding support for the film was provided by Rockland Trust.

On Friday, September 10 at 7pm, Cotuit Center for the Arts will screen Rise Above, a film about Sarah's deeply moving experience of losing her mother to cancer and how that experience motivated her to make a difference in her community for others experiencing cancer.

As a local musician, Sarah Swain first created the Cape Cod Women's Music Festival in 2012 to raise money for cancer patients. Wanting to do more to help her community, in 2014, Sarah founded the Cape Wellness Collaborative, which works with a team of outstanding local wellness professionals to provide free-of-charge integrative wellness therapies to those facing cancer on Cape Cod and the Islands. Sarah's goal is to help each patient with cancer feel better through integrative therapies that "aim to treat the whole person, not just the symptoms of disease." Sarah also began the Collaborative's successful and popular signature fundraiser, Dancing with the Docs.

In 2020, Sarah was awarded the American Red Cross of Massachusetts Community Service Hero Award, and in 2021, she was picked as a Human Rights Honoree on behalf of the Church Women United of Cape Cod. Needless to say, Sarah's work has made a broad reach within the Cape Cod community and beyond.

The film event on Friday, September 10th at 7pm will culminate in a rousing performance of trademark songs by Sarah's band, Sarah Swain and the Oh Boys! Sarah will be joined by special guest Sarah Burrill who wrote the song "RISE ABOVE".

All proceeds will support Cape Wellness Collaborative and Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $75. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road in Cotuit, MA. For more information, visit www.artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669.