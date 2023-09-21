Cotuit Center for the Arts Will Screen MASHPEE NINE Next Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present a special film screening and panel discussion of MASHPEE NINE on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30pm.

A true event of injustice, outrage, activism and vindication that fostered cultural pride and unity among the members of a small Native American tribe on Cape Cod. What we know now as, Attaquin Park, is traditional spiritual place at the convergence of two waters, where the tribe was embarking on a cultural preservation project through the town. A 40 year retrospective of an event that occurred there in the summer of 1976 when a group including traditional Mashpee Wampanoag drummers were violently raided and brutally arrested at this project site on their homelands.

Filmmaker - Talia Landry

Producer - Paula Peters

Screening to be followed by panel discussion facilitated by Paula Peters

Cotuit Center for the Arts prides itself on being a community arts center that serves and includes everyone in our community. So in 2023, we initiated a Pick Your Own Price ticket option!

For ‘Pick Your Price’ seats, patrons will have the option to choose from a range of ticket prices. Starting as low as $10, these tickets are available at $15, $20, $25, and the suggested price of $30, as well as a $50 “Center Supporter Price” option. When purchasing tickets, patrons will see ‘Pick Your Price’ seats marked in bright orange on the seating map during checkout.

