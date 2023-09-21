Cotuit Center for the Arts Will Screen MASHPEE NINE Next Month

The screening is on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present a special film screening and panel discussion of MASHPEE NINE on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30pm.

A true event of injustice, outrage, activism and vindication that fostered cultural pride and unity among the members of a small Native American tribe on Cape Cod. What we know now as, Attaquin Park, is traditional spiritual place at the convergence of two waters, where the tribe was embarking on a cultural preservation project through the town. A 40 year retrospective of an event that occurred there in the summer of 1976 when a group including traditional Mashpee Wampanoag drummers were violently raided and brutally arrested at this project site on their homelands.

Filmmaker - Talia Landry

Producer - Paula Peters

Screening to be followed by panel discussion facilitated by Paula Peters

Cotuit Center for the Arts prides itself on being a community arts center that serves and includes everyone in our community. So in 2023, we initiated a Pick Your Own Price ticket option!

For ‘Pick Your Price’ seats, patrons will have the option to choose from a range of ticket prices. Starting as low as $10, these tickets are available at $15, $20, $25, and the suggested price of $30, as well as a $50 “Center Supporter Price” option. When purchasing tickets, patrons will see ‘Pick Your Price’ seats marked in bright orange on the seating map during checkout.

 For more information, and to purchase tickets, visitClick Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.




Recommended For You