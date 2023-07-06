Cotuit Center for the Arts To Present ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT! Fundraiser, July 18

Cotuit Center for the Arts' annual fundraiser Entertainment Tonight! will be held Tuesday, July 18th from 6–10pm on the grounds of the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion, aka 'Tangletuit.' The Gala will feature a fabulous selection of food and drinks along with spectacular entertainment.

“Entertainment Tonight! is the party of the year—a thoroughly fun and entertaining fundraiser that helps us keep high-quality arts programming right here in our community,” said David Kuehn, Executive Director of the Center.

Attendees will enjoy a sumptuous array of food stations, an oyster bar, and passed hors d'oeuvres, as well as wine, beer, cocktails, and our full service open bar. The Gala Silent Auction will feature a fabulous selection of unique items and experiences to bid on. The highlight of the evening is an over-the-top stage show featuring an all-star cast of local favorites and talented musicians, performing numbers from recent smash hits like Piano Men II, The Sound of Music, The World Goes Round, Grease, Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, and Hello Dolly! as well as a preview of our upcoming original show, Women ROCK! The stage show will be followed by pizza, dessert, and music with DJ Ian Lee on the patio.

Cotuit Center for the Arts is an award-winning arts and cultural nonprofit that provides free and paid programming throughout the year, including art exhibits, theatrical productions, concerts and musical events, educational programs, community outreach, film screenings, special events, and much more. Cotuit Center for the Arts' ticket sales and other earned income—such as class tuition, facility rentals, and concessions—generate less than half of the Center's operating expenses. To make up the shortfall, the Center relies on donations and fundraising events, including the annual Entertainment Tonight! Gala.

You'll have the opportunity to raise your bid card in our "Fund-A-Need" segment in support of everything you love about the Center, including our vital work in outreach and inclusion. All proceeds from this important fundraiser will go to keep high quality arts programming and education on the Cape. Have fun AND make a difference! Your support means so much!

Attire is 'Cape Cod Casual' to 'Anything Goes!' Come and enjoy the best party of the summer. It's a gala like no other!

Reserved seating is $200, with Reserved VIP Table Seating available for $250. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.