Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Afro-Cuban Band Bongogenesis in Concert on the Main Stage

The performance is on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30pm. 

Sep. 21, 2022  
Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Afro-Cuban band Bongogenesis, performing live in concert on the Main Stage on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Bongogenesis is a Cape Cod-based band specializing in Fiery Afro-Cuban Music. The origin of their sound is Traditional Cuban Music, and several styles that evolved from those fertile roots. The band will also perform music from other Caribbean countries, and some songs that are just fun to play and great for dancing.

Bongogenesis consists of Sam Holmstock on percussion, Glenway Fripp on bass, Greg 'Mr B' Polanik on guitar and tres Cubano, and Olivia Yingling as vocalist. The band's repertoire includes Son Montuno, Guajira, Mambo, Son-Pregón, Bolero, Cha Cha Chá, Changüí, Afro-Cuban Jazz, Salsa, Calypso, Cape Verde, Reggae and Afro-Cuban Rock.

Greg Polanik, the founder of Bongogenesis, has over 50 years of experience performing Mainstream Jazz, Afro-Cuban Jazz, Cuban Music, Rock, Country, Blues, Classical and even Old-Time Appalachian Music. In recent years he traveled to Havana to study authentic Cuban Music, and he teaches courses on Jazz History and Cuban Music in the ALL Program at Cape Cod Community College. Percussionist Sam Holmstock, well-known to members of the Center as our drumming instructor, brings therapeutic drumming to many special needs communities via his organization Drum Strategies For Healing. Glenway Fripp is a professional pianist, bass player, composer and piano tuner, and has traveled to Havana to repair and tune pianos donated by Americans to the music schools of Cuba. Rounding out this group of exceptional musicians is Olivia Yingling, whose silky, sultry vocals recall the smoky atmosphere of an old-school jazz club.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.


