Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to Offer Virtual Shakespeare Intensives in January

Boston's Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is offering its Virtual Shakespeare Intensive (VSI), a one-week online program that provides instruction and practice in bringing Shakespeare's characters to life on stage. Sessions will cover how to decipher his words, unlock secrets in the meter and rhythm, act on the line, and embody actions. The session runs January 4-10, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

The VSI program is intended for early-to-mid-career actors ages 18 and above; directors who want more experience with Shakespeare; educators who want more tools for teaching Shakespeare; and instructors who want to learn how actors use his text clues. The program includes:

· Workshops with Bryn Boice, CSC's Associate Artistic Director and an award-winning director, educator, actor, and producer.

· Sessions on optimizing the breath, body, and voice with Paul D'Agostino, Designated Linklater Teacher and Certified Teacher of Alexander Technique

· Monologue coaching and master classes with CSC-affiliated artists.

· A virtual monologue showcase on the final day.

For further information go to www.commshakes.org/virtual-shakespeare-intensives or contact academy@commshakes.org. Individuals of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities, and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.