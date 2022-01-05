Club Passim's 19th Annual Boston Celtic Music Festival Moves Online

Club Passim announced that the 19th annual Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) will move online. Known for attracting the best Celtic musicians from across New England and beyond, BCMFest will feature more than two dozen artists performing January 13-16, 2022. Due to the current surge in Coronavirus cases, the entire festival has been reimagined and will now be livestreamed on Passim's website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.

BCMFest showcases Greater Boston's deep tradition of music, song and dance from Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton and other Celtic communities. The festival features acts that are traditional as well as others that draw on contemporary sounds and ideas; full-time, professional touring acts as well as evenings-and-weekends musicians; and performers from across the generations.

First Round Concert

(Thursday, January 13) - an introduction to Celtic music in Boston through a mix of long-time and recently-arrived local performers.

7:00 PM Matt & Shannon Heaton

7:30: PM Hanneke Cassel Band

8:00 PM Copley Street

8:30 PM Alasdair White & Eamon Sefton

Roots & Branches Concert

(Friday, January 14) - a taste of the dynamic sounds and different styles to be heard in Boston's Celtic music community.

7:00 PM Portland Country Dance Orchestra

7:30 PM Rakish

8:00 PM Ethan Setiawan & Neil Pearlman

Dayfest

(Saturday, January 15) Celtic music, classic traditional to contemporary sounds.

6:00 PM Elizabeth and Ben Anderson

6:25 PM Nathan Gourley, Laura Feddersen, and Devin McCabe

6:50 PM Leland Martin and Friends

7:15 PM Scottish Fish

7:40 PM Casey Murray & Molly Tucker

8:05 PM Glenville

8:30 PM The Faux Paws

8:55 PM Jenna Moynihan

Dayfest (Sunday, January 16) Celtic music, classic traditional to contemporary sounds.

6:00 PM The Treaty Trio

6:25 PM Sarah Collins & Jonathan Vocke

6:50 PM Carroll Sisters

7:15 PM The Boston Scottish Orchestra

7:40 PM My Gentle Harp

8:05 PM Seán Heely & Owen Kennedy

8:30 PM Molly Pinto Madigan

8:55 PM Rachel Clemente & Dan Houghton

In addition, the Passim School of Music will offer two online workshops in conjunction with BCMFest on Sunday, January 16th. Shannon Heaton will teach a class on the Irish Flute and Alasdair White will present A Scottish West-Highland tune workshop. Pre-registration for these ticketed classes is recommended at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Tickets are not required to view the BCMFest livestream, however guests are asked to make a suggested $25 donation. More information on the 2022 BCMFest can be found at www.passim.org/bcmfest