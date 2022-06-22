City Winery Boston Debuts Wine Tasting Sessions With In-House Winemaker Margo Martin

City Winery Boston offers oenophiles and the wine-curious alike a unique opportunity to enjoy a true tasting experience every Thursday-Sunday beginning June 23rd. Winemaker Margo Martin will be on hand to discuss the art of winemaking with patrons just steps away from where the tasted wines are produced.

City Winery's culinary team will prepare light bites carefully paired to complement the experience. Margo Martin first learned about wines from her father, himself a noted French winemaker currently living in the US. Carrying on the family tradition, she received her Vinifera Euromaster at the noted SupAgro in Montpellier, France, and her expertise in the science of winemaking is sure to inform conversations about the combination of art & science necessary to produce one of the world's revered beverages.

In addition to Tastings, City Winery Boston offers Wine Tours Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays, providing guests with an exclusive urban winery experience. Each tour is followed by a tasting of City Winery's house-made wines paired with a cheese plate - and a parting gift!

In other wine related news, every Wednesday is Wined Up Wednesdays at City Winery Boston all pizzas are ½ priced from 5pm-7pm making for a pleasant and affordable way have a bit and a sip on the way home every Hump Day.

For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston.