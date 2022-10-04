Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos Announce Calling All Crows 15th Annual Benefit Weekend At House Of Blues Boston

Calling All Crows, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit co-founded by musician/advocate Chadwick Stokes (State Radio and Dispatch) and his partner Sybil Gallagher to bring their commitment to hands-on service and activism on the road, will celebrate its 15th Annual Benefit Weekend December 10, 2022, in Boston.

The marquee event of the weekend is its benefit concert headlined by Chadwick Stokes & Friends at the House of Blues Boston on December 10th. Additional acts will be added to the concert lineup soon. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/7) at Noon ET at LiveNation.com. There are both seated and standing ticket options, as well as VIP ticket options that include a pre-show VIP reception, a silent auction, 15th anniversary retrospective of the work and impact of Calling All Crows, and an acoustic performance by Chadwick Stokes + The Pintos.

The weekend will stay true to Calling All Crows' commitment to hands-on service and activism through a service project benefitting Boston-based community organizations-- including letter writing to incarcerated community members, gift wrapping for Boston children in need, and decorating holiday cards for survivors of domestic violence. This event will take place at House of Blues Boston on December 10th at 12:30 PM ET. To learn more visit chadwickstokes.com or RSVP HERE.

Since its beginning in 2008, Calling All Crows has worked with musicians, fans, and nonprofits to connect and mobilize music fans to join feminist movements for justice and equality by raising awareness, taking action, and collectively working for social change. From their pre-show service projects to virtual benefit concerts, and concert outreach activities, Calling All Crows has created a community of empowered and engaged music fans and musicians.

"For the last 15 years, we've been working towards a future where the success of live music isn't just measured by ticket sales, but by the impact that fans and musicians have on their communities and the world around them- especially when it comes to improving the lives of women and girls," said Chadwick Stokes.

Most recently, Calling All Crows has focused on a narrative change campaign, in partnership with the Multi-Faith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration (Atlanta, GA), to engage music fans in dialogue and service to shift mass incarceration policies that negatively affect many U.S. communities. This campaign includes amplifying and supporting the work of individuals and organizations that work to mitigate the trauma of the justice system, particularly the impact on women and families of those incarcerated.

The cornerstone campaign of Calling All Crows is "Here For The Music" a training and consultation program that works to build true safety with everyone who comes together to create a live music experience, especially at concert venues and festivals. Calling All Crows works with promoters, fans, venue staff, touring professionals, media professionals, and artists to prevent, interrupt, and respond to sexual harassment. "Here for the Music" is driven by the idea that music spaces must be safe before the music community can support social justice change initiatives.

Chadwick Stokes & Friends will perform a benefit concert for Calling All Crows at the House of Blues Boston on Saturday, December 10th (Doors - 7:00PM Show - 8:00 PM). Special guests will be announced soon. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, October 7 at 12:00PM at LiveNation.com. VIP packages are available beginning at $75.