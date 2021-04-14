Celebrity Series At Home Announces April-May 2021 Digital Programming

Celebrity Series at Home has announced its April-May 2021 digital programming.

Check out the full listings below!

Celebrity Series of Boston Presents: Women of the World: Global Voices United

Thursday, April 15, 2021, 7:30pm ET

Free streaming concert

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/women-of-the-world-2/

Women of the World -- four vocalists from around the globe who come together in friendship and music-making -- return to the Series for a performance that celebrates the beauty in the diverse ways that people from cultures all over the world express themselves through song.

Vocalists:

Annette Philip

Débo Ray

Giorgia Renosto

Ayumi Ueda

Conrad Tao, piano

Friday, April 16, 7:30 pm EST

live streamed from GBH's Fraser Studio, Boston, Massachusetts

Tickets: $20

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/conrad-tao-piano-stream/

Conrad Tao is, quite simply, a phenomenon. The pianist and composer has been dubbed a musician of "probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by The New York Times. Tao is a recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, and was named a Gilmore Young Artist-an honor awarded every two years highlighting the most promising American pianists of the new generation. Celebrity Series audiences were electrified by More Forever, Tao's stunning collaboration with dancer Caleb Teicher in January 2020.

Program:

Conrad Tao, Improvisation with Magnets

John Adams, China Gates

Jason Eckardt, Echoes' White Veil

Robert Schumann, Kreisleriana

Stave Sessions Festival

April 21-24, 2021

Tickets: Choose your own price // $20 suggested

https://www.celebrityseries.org/live-performances/stave-sessions/

A digital festival of discovery, experimentation, and thrilling and path-breaking music. This multi-day online music festival will feature 3 nights of premiere performances on April 21 thru 23, followed by a one-day culmination of encore performances of all the week's performances on April 24.

Featuring musical trailblazers, this series brings the excitement of live performances into homes around the world. Highlighting musicians who take diverse approaches to their music, integrating musical training and non-conforming styles to deliver performances that defy standard labels, the seven performers included were all slated to perform on Stave Sessions in the spring of 2020 or 2021.

Stave Sessions Artists:

Cristina Pato, Galician bagpipes

Spektral Quartet

Kinan Azmeh, clarinetist and composer

Mark Lettieri Group

Meklit, vocalist

Sid Sriram, singer/songwriter/producer

Sybarite5 with Ehsan Matoori, santoor

Tetzlaff Quartet

Friday, April 30, 7:30 pm EST

pre-recorded in Berlin, Germany (Streamed)

Tickets: $20

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/tetzlaff-quartet-stream/

The Tetzlaff Quartet have rapidly established a reputation as "one of the world's most fascinating chamber ensembles." (La Nazione). Discovering a mutual devotion to chamber music, Christian and Tanja Tetzlaff, Hanna Weinmeister and Elisabeth Kufferath formed their string quartet in 1994. Since then, the four musicians have toured frequently in Europe and North America, receiving impressive acclaim. Christian and Tanja Tetzlaff have performed previously on the Celebrity Series as members of the Tetzlaff Trio.

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven:

String Quartet in B-flat Major, Opus 130 with Grosse Fuge, Opus 133

String Quartet in A minor, Opus 132

Celebrity Series of Boston Presents: Verónica Robles Cinco de Mayo Celebration: All-female mariachi band

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 7:30pm ET

Free streaming concert

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/veronica-robles/

Join Neighborhood Arts favorite, Verónica Robles, and her all-female mariachi band as they celebrate Mexico's national holiday commemorating the nation's victory over the French at Puebla in 1862. Veronica brings her all-female mariachi band for a lively evening of music and song from this rich Mexican tradition.