Celebrate National Dance Week At The Marblehead School Of Ballet

To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. 

Apr. 5, 2021  

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 25. To thank the public for its support for 49 years, MSB is holding a special dance writing contest and offering special discounts throughout the week.

"During National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet takes pride in joining other organizations across the country in celebrating and spotlighting the importance of dance in our society. We want to introduce people of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors -- to dance and the school's programs in ballet, creative movement, stretch and strength, jazz, partner dancing and more," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a story (100-250 words) or a poem with the theme, Your Love of Dance.

Two prizes will be awarded, with first prize a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers may submit their entries now, along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25, 2021.

From April 16 through April 25 the MSB also provides other exclusive offers. "This is the time to try something different and explore further. During National Dance Week, current and new students may attend a drop-in class they never tried before and receive $10 off," explained Shiff. To receive this special discount off a drop-in class, students should enroll online at https://bit.ly/3wtspms and use the promotional code, NDW2021, at checkout.

During National Dance Week, shop in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com/? and receive 15% off the total order. Be sure to use promo code NDW2021 at checkout to receive the special discount.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, classes and private lessons are taught online for students of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors. Classes offered include creative movement, ballet (children through adult levels), stretch and strength, pre-pointe and pointe, cardio dance, jazz, Tai Chi, ballroom and Latin solo work, and couples salsa and bachata. Register for classes online at https://bit.ly/3wtspms/.

For a class schedule, information about private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.


