Cape Rep Theatre to Present Annual Benefit Revue ALL OUR BEST in August

Cape Rep Theatre has announced the return of its beloved annual benefit revue All Our Best, taking place August 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Indoor Theater. Directed and designed by Scott Storr, this heartwarming musical evening will feature over 20 Cape Rep company members performing songs from across the theater’s 40-year history.

The cast includes Cape Rep favorites Trish LaRose, Anthony Teixeira, Maura Hanlon, Wendy Watson, Chelsey Jo Brown, Art Devine, and more. The revue serves as a joyful tribute to the performers, productions, and community that have shaped Cape Rep over the decades.

All performances will be held at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater at 3299 Main Street, Brewster, MA. The benefit is part of Cape Rep’s 40th Anniversary Season, which also includes Sunday in the Park with George, She Loves Me, and the Cape premiere of The SpongeBob Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition.

Tickets are $50 and include special treats and a complimentary glass of champagne. All proceeds support Cape Rep Theatre. Reservations can be made at caperep.org or by calling 508-896-1888.