Cape Cod Theatre Project Presents Actress and Playwright Lameece Issaq in A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU

The Cape Cod Theatre Project will present its final show of the 2022 season, A Good Day to Me Not to You by Noor Theatre Founding Artistic Director Lameece Issaq, who will also star in her solo piece. Fellow Noor Theater colleague and Noor Associate Artistic Director, Sivan Battat will direct. Three script-in-hand performances will be held on July 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at 7:30 pm ET at Falmouth Academy.

A fictional solo show based on many true things, A Good Day to Me Not to You follows a 40- something dental assistant who gets fired and moves into a women's rooming house run by nuns. There she must ultimately come to terms with the untimely passing of her younger sister and face the consequences of her untaken path to motherhood, all while fending off the verbal assaults of her unpredictable and sometimes deranged co-habitants. A Good Day to Me Not to You was originally developed at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival and at New York Theatre Workshop.

Lameece Issaq is an actor and writer and won a Drama Desk Award (Stuff Happens, Public Theatre). She is the Founding Artistic Director for the Obie Award-winning Noor Theatre, a company dedicated to supporting, developing, and presenting the work of theatre artists of Middle Eastern descent. Issaq recently appeared in Mike Mosallam's critically acclaimed film Breaking Fast. She's also appeared in regional and off-Broadway productions including The Black Eyed (New York Theatre Workshop) and Noor & Hadi Go to Hogwarts (Theater Breaking Through Barriers, Golden Thread Theater).

An accomplished playwright, Issaq's play, Food and Fadwa which she co-produced and starred in, premiered off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, and was praised by Variety as "stunning." She also co-wrote the feature film Abe, directed by Fernando Grostein Andrade, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and starred Noah Schnapp of Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Director Sivan Battat is a theatre artist and community organizer. Battat has developed work with Roundabout Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theater Company, National Queer Theatre, and more. They work alongside Issaq as the Associate Artistic Director of Noor Theatre. Battat was the 2021/22 Directing Fellow at Roundabout Theatre Company, the Drama League Musical Directing Fellow, and a member of TCG's Rising Leaders of Color Cohort. Their upcoming work includes the world premiere of Layalina (Goodman Theatre, Chicago) and CCTP Alum Will Arbery's Pulitzer Finalist play, Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Studio Theatre, DC).

Individual tickets to the three script-in-hand performances are available for the cost of $25 (plus fees). A pre-recorded streaming of the July 21st performance, presented on July 23rd, will also be made available as a streaming ticket for $15 (plus fees). To purchase tickets and find more information, including our 2022 Covid-19 protocols, visit https://www.capecodtheatreproject.org/tickets-2022

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's distinctive and intimate process sets it apart from other developmental theater ventures. For four weekends in July, a new play is presented as an in-person, script-in-hand performance featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television at the Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy. Here, development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which the audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is welcome and encouraged.