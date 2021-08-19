Comedian Gary Gulman Announces Dates For His 2021 BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour

Gary Gulman announced today his 2021 Born On 3rd Base Comedy Tour that kicks-off in September.

The tour will include all new material as he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap. Few, if any comedians have addressed class so deftly and entertainingly. The tour is on-sale now with more dates being added, including his upcoming show at Carnegie Hall for The New York Comedy Festival on November 13.

Tickets for Carnegie Hall go on-sale Monday, August 23 at 10am ET. Tickets for Gulman's shows can be purchased at www.GaryGulman.com. Note that dates also include rescheduled dates from 2020's Peace Of Mind Tour.

With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It's no wonder the New York Times wrote, "Gary is finally being recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians."

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Gulman has made four successful TV specials including his most recent critically acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, The Great Depresh, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019 he appeared in the international blockbuster Joker. He will next be seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth, and is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled K Through 12.

For more dates and info go to: www.GaryGulman.com.



GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3rd BASE COMEDY TOUR:

September 18, 2021 Beverly, MA North Shore Music Theatre

October 14, 2021 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

October 22, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT Wiseguy Comedy Café

October 23, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT Wiseguy Comedy Café

November 13, 2021 New York, NY Carnegie Hall

November 19, 2021 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

November 21, 2021 Huntington, NY The Paramount

December 1, 2021 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

December 2, 2021 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

January 22, 2022 Washington, DC Warner Theatre