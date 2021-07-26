CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Be Performed at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in December

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets are now on sale for six unforgettable performances in Boston's The Boch Center Shubert Theatre.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.50 and will perform six shows at The Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 from Friday, December 10 through Sunday, December 12, 2021. Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

For more information, visit: www.cirqueproductions.com