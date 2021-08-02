Brown Box Theatre Project's Shakespeare Massachusetts Tour Begins This Friday

Brown Box Theatre Project, Boston's premiere outdoor Shakespeare touring company, returns to Massachusetts from August 6-29, 2021 for the company's 10th Annual Shakespeare tour!

Brown Box's largest tour to date spans 3 regions across the US from Indiana to Massachusetts to Delmarva, featuring free outdoor performances of the comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and a series of "Page to Stage" library workshops exploring Shakespeare's world and words. Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, Shakespeare's beloved comedy of trickery, deceit, and masquerade comes alive in each location through the talents of a diverse, international cast of classically trained performers.

All Much Ado About Nothing performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. The company's expanded 10th Annual 2021 Summer Tour in Massachusetts brings Shakespeare to 13 outdoor stages and 4 educational workshops at libraries across the region. Social distancing through lawn seating, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Much Ado About Nothing will be fully staged in each location, featuring professional artists, designers, and actors. Please visit http://www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations. All library workshops are free and open to the public; some are in-person and some are virtual. Please see each library's website for information and registration.

Since 2010 Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theatre is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box has perfected the art of the tour; through unique partnerships with local and state organizations, Brown Box delivers outdoor programming and educational workshops that engage and inspire. Brown Box's touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed, and packed away at each location!

All performances and workshops are FREE and open to the public (No tickets required for performances; see each library's website for workshop details and registration):

August 6-8 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 10 | 7:00 pm - VIRTUAL WORKSHOP! Wilmington Memorial Library, 175 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, MA

August 12 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Wilmington Memorial Library - Swain Green, Wilmington, MA

August 13 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Chelmsford Town Common, 4 North Road, Chelmsford, MA

August 14 | 2:00 pm - IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Uxbridge Free Public Library, 15 N Main St., Uxbridge, MA

August 14 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Blackstone Heritage State Park, 287 Oak Street, Uxbridge, MA

August 18 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Hyde Community Center, 90 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA

August 19 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: JUST ADDED! Atlantic Wharf-Waterfront Plaza, 290 Congress Street, Boston, MA

August 20 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: French River Park, Davis Street, Webster, MA

August 21 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Heritage State Park, Davol Street, Fall River, MA

August 22 |7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water Street Plymouth, MA

August 26 | 1:00 pm - IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Ames Free Library, 53 Main St., North Easton, MA

August 26 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoaq Ave, North Easton, MA

August 27 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: Christian Herter Park, 1175 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA

August 28 | 1:30 pm - IN-PERSON WORKSHOP! Sargent Memorial Library, 427 Massachusetts Ave, Boxborough, MA

August 28 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: NEW 2021 LOCATION! Sargent Memorial Library, 427 Mass Ave., Boxborough, MA

August 29 | 7:30 pm - PERFORMANCE: JUST ADDED! Atlantic Wharf-Waterfront Plaza, 290 Congress Street, Boston, MA

All 2021 Much Ado About Nothing performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Social distancing through lawn seating, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Please visit www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations. All library workshops are free and open to the public - some are in-person, some will be held virtually; please see each library's website for information and registration.