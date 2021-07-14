Break A Leg Theater Works to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Break a Leg Theater Works (www.breakalegtheater.com), one of the premier performing arts programs on the South Shore, announced today co-founders Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis have produced and directed two new COVID-safe virtual movie presentations "High School Musical Jr." and "The Drowsy Chaperone!"

Following up on their success of their fall virtual movie presentation of Jordan Wolfe's Off- Broadway hit, "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!" (high school edition), " "The Drowsy Chaperone!" will be available for streaming Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m. (For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.breakalegtheater.com/the-drowsy-chaperone.

"The Drowsy Chaperone!" is a musical comedy about a man who plays his favorite Broadway cast album and somehow the characters come to life. The hilarious farce was filmed in a COVID-safe manner over the winter and spring, which provided students of all ages an opportunity to act and sing safely, as well as experience the craft of movie-making and learn how to vocally record in a studio. Filming included a hybrid of Zoom rehearsals and in-person filming days and rehearsals.

"We are so excited to bring this fantastic virtual, streaming production with an extraordinary cast to our audiences," said Break a Leg co-founder and director Kyle Wrentz. "Not only has this virtual production been a great way for our students to continue doing what they love in a safe setting, they have been able

to learn so much about video production and recording. Our students have put their hearts and souls into these performances, and we're so excited to share them!"

"Our fantastic summer season has also been announced and we are going to be producing some outstanding productions, including 'The SpongeBob Musical,' 'Legally Blonde Jr.,' and the hilarious play 'Clue,'" added Healy Sammis, Break a Leg co-founder. "Families can head over to www.breakalegtheater.com to register for these opportunities and to learn more."

Tickets for both shows are currently on sale for $25 per ticket, and can be purchased at www.breakalegtheater.com.