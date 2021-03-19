Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition Announces Complete Schedule

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces the day-by-day schedule of Boston Theater Marathon XXIII: Special Zoom Edition. The event will feature 50 ten-minute plays written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theatre companies via the video conferencing tool Zoom.

The schedule begins Thursday, April 1, and will continue each day (with the exception of Sundays) through May 28. Readings will start at 12 noon ET, and each play will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

Audiences will be encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief to Boston-area theatre artists in need. Last year's Boston Theater Marathon XXII: Special Zoom Edition helped raise more than $56,000 for the charity.

The event is traditionally presented as a ten-hour, all-day, in-person affair and is regarded as an important annual convening of the Boston-area theatre community. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for the second time the free event will take place as a Zoom-based "lunch break."

For more than two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. The BTM began in 1999 and was the first substantial contributor to TCBF.

In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for "Enlivening Local Theatre."

Visit www.BostonPlaywrights.org for updates, links, and more.