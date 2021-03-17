Boston Symphony Orchestra Remains Optimistic About Summer 2021 Season at Tanglewood

As the Boston Symphony Orchestra remains on hold, live performances may return this summer for the first time in 13 months, The Berkshire Eagle reports.

The plan is subject to approval by the BSO's board of trustees at a meeting this month, as well as subject to any guidelines on capacity and approval from Gov. Charlie Baker's office.

Details about the schedule, the number of concerts and the specific performances won't be announced until after the board meeting that would make the final decision.

BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe is remaining optimistic that performances can begin in July at Tanglewood.

"Time is our friend, we hope, but with this pandemic, you can't absolutely have any guarantees, so, we're going to begin activity in mid-July, with a few things in August," Volpe said. "We're trying to keep it as simple as we can. We're modeling different things, and we haven't locked into everything yet."

"I'm hoping we'll get the go-ahead and, hopefully, the vaccination success will ultimately assure that we can have reduced audiences, something that keeps us viable," he said. "The orchestra's players and staff have been great partners through this whole process. God willing, and a few other considerations, there you have it."

Read more on The Berkshire Eagle.