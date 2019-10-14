Boston Bhangra Competition Returns For 16th Anniversary

The 16th annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at the world renowned John Hancock Hall. Boston Bhangra will host the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions! The last 15 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 3,000 people!

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world!



We have teams coming from all over the North America to compete! Teams from Canada and all over the US will fight it out to be the champs! You can come and experience some of the best folk dance that you will see all year!

This show will be advertised nationally via PTC Punjabi and Mera Sangeet radio, and regionally in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

Sponsors include E3UK, Bawarchi Biryani, PTC Punjabi, Mera Sangeet, One Prosper and more!

For more Information: 617-448-2508 / www.bostonbhangra.com/bbc





