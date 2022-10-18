Boston Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nutcracker opens November 25 with performances through December 31 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Boston Ballet presents the return of Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker. The critically-acclaimed production features sets and costumes by award- winning designer Robert Perdziola, the renowned score by Tchaikovsky performed live by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, and unparalleled choreography that showcases the talent of the world-class Company. The Nutcracker opens November 25 with performances through December 31 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"The Nutcracker is 128 years old and yet remains a staple of classical ballet for companies
around the world and an enduring, timeless holiday tradition that brings friends and families together. Our wonderful Boston Ballet Orchestra skillfully conveys the magic of Tchaikovsky's glorious score, and Robert Perdziola's beautiful sets and costumes elevates the entire experience," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "This year, we are thrilled to welcome back beloved characters, from the littlest lamb to the largest Mother Ginger. I can't wait for new and returning audiences to be transported by this heartwarming story and experience the talent of our world-class Company and Boston Ballet School students."

The Nutcracker features the full Company, Boston Ballet II dancers, and Boston Ballet School students. The 41-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the vast talent within the Company and providing many opportunities for dancers to shine in various roles.

This version of the classic tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest builds the Company has ever done, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed, award winning scenic and costume designer Robert Perdziola illustrated more than 40 sketches that were transformed into the production's larger-than-life sets that range from calm, subtle colors in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II's Nutcracker Kingdom. The production also incorporated more than 350 beautifully intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky's renowned score.

Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is based on the libretto by Alexandre Dumas père titled The Tale of the Nutcracker, which is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker is magically revealed as a handsome prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and on to the Nutcracker Prince's Kingdom.



