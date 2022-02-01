Blue Man Group Will Return to Boston For February School Vacation Week

Blue Man Group Boston will be back just in time for February School Vacation Week with their unique brand of zany creativity.

The show will officially kick off on Thursday, Feb. 10 with a 7:30 pm show and from Feb. 18-27 during School Vacation Week, Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse will have an expanded show schedule including added weekday matinees at 1:30 pm.

Blue Man Group will also be making creative adjustments to the interactive moments to provide everyone a safe and entertaining theatre experience.

"We are excited to get back to performing for our fans and showcasing our fun mix of art, music, comedy and collective discovery that people love," said Jonathan Screnci, Company Manager, Blue Man Group Boston.

For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.