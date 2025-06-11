Blue Man Group Will Conclude Residency in Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group, the global entertainment phenomenon known for its fusion of music, comedy, and multimedia theatrics and distinctively non-verbal forms of communication, will conclude its history-making thirty-year residency in Boston, MA in July.

The final performance will be on July 6, 2025. Tickets to final performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Blueman.com.

For 30 years, three bald and blue men took people beyond any language barrier and introduced a new imaginative art form to tell the universal story of what it means to be human. Having performed for more than 4.5 million people throughout the past three decades, the show has cemented itself as the hub of the entertainment landscape in the city of Boston.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of Blue Man Group Boston, a camaraderie that has been celebrated by the Boston community since we first opened in 1995 at the Charles Playhouse” said Jonathan Screnci, General Manager. “Blue Man Group is truly one-of-a-kind—an iconic and globally celebrated production thanks to the incredible dedication of its cast, crew, front of house, management, and creative team. Their tireless work is what brought the show to life night after night, captivating millions. We extend our deepest gratitude to them all.”

Known for its imaginative and immersive shows, Blue Man Group is committed to its unique theatrical spectacles including its Vegas residency and the opening of its Japan summer tour this August. Domestic audiences can expect even more fun-filled surprises and innovations from the renowned performance ensemble including the North American Tour, soon to be announced. To stay up to date on the latest news and to purchase tickets, please visit Blueman.com.

