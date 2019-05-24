Beth Malone And Seth Rudestsky To Head To Provincetown's Art House This Week

Beth Malone, Broadway star of Angels in America and Tony Award nominee for 2016's smash hit Fun Home, will return to Provincetown this Memorial Day holiday weekend to kick-off his star-studded Broadway @ The Art House season on May 25 and 26 at 7:00 PM for two shows only. Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky will join her as music director and host.

For tickets and information, please visit http://ptownarthouse.com/ or call 800-838-3006.

Beth Malone originated the leading role of 'Alison' in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America last season. Denver audiences most recently remember Beth as the title role in the revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown at Denver Center. Beth grew up on Haystack Road in Castle Rock and got her Equity card at The Country Dinner Playhouse under the loving guidance of Bill McHale. She attended Loretto Heights College in its final year of existence and went on to work at Arvada Center, Denver Center, Boulder's Dinner Theater and Little Theater of the Rockies at UNC where she graduated. Broadway and Off Bway credits also include: Ring of Fire, Bingo, Fun Home, and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Regional: Sister Act, Annie Get Your Gun. TV: "BrainDead," "The Good Wife," "Reno 911!," "Judging Amy," "What's On?," "One Minute Soaps." Film: "The Comedian" w/Robert DeNiro, "Hick" w/Eddie Redmayne, "The Interview."

For fans that wish to see each of The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2019 All Show Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and an overall savings of $500 off the price of VIP seating. More info can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4223694.





