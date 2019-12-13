Berkshire Theatre Group Presents New Year's Eve with Max Creek at The Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present New Year's Eve with Max Creek at The Colonial Theatre on December 31 at 8:30pm. Tickets are $30, with general admission in the orchestra and reserved seating in the mezzanine.

Max Creek has reached its fourth decade of playing music in the Northeast. Creek's style lacks pretense; there is no genre title that can define them. From the beginning, they mixed rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso and combined it with their own great songwriting.

The band is joyous, and their stage is full of smiles and laughter, both during and between songs. Max Creek is engaging, sculpting lengthy shows on-the-fly from their 200+ song catalog with rockers, ballads, deep jams and crowd sing-alongs. Furthermore, Creek is, most definitely, a family. 40-odd years in, the audience is a multi-generational stew-it's not uncommon to witness old-school "Creek Freeks" getting down with their teenage (or older) kids.

Creek itself is multigenerational. Guitarist Scott Murawski, keyboardist Mark Mercier and bassist John Rider have remained intact since the mid-'70s, and the current drums and percussion team consist of Bill Carbone and Jamemurrell Stanley, who weren't even born when Max Creek started.

Tickets to New Year's Eve with Max Creek are $30, and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





