Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

One of Boston's most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 4, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood.The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. This year, music is back! Classical musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood all day long performing at various garden locations. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk which runs from noon to 6:00 PM.

Created in 1990, the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill's North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 100 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

"We look forward to this incredible event all year," said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. "Not only because we get to see what artists across Boston have spent the winter working on, but it seems every year we learn more about Beacon Hill and the incredibly kind people that call the neighborhood home."

Visitors hoping to get the most out of the art walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar St.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is an inclusive and expanding group of painters, sculptors, art potters and photographers. Artists looking to take part in the Beacon Hill Art Walk can still apply at beaconhillartwalk.com.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place Sunday, June 4 in Beacon Hill's North Slope.