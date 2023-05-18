Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place Sunday, June 4 in Beacon Hill’s North Slope.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 4 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

One of Boston's most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 4, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood.The one-of-a-kind Boston tradition turns Beacon Hill into a fantastical art gallery where walls and gardens are adorned with beautiful creations. This year, music is back! Classical musicians will be roving throughout the neighborhood all day long performing at various garden locations. There is no cost to attend the Art Walk which runs from noon to 6:00 PM.

Created in 1990, the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes place in the nooks and crannies of Beacon Hill's North Slope as residents open up their private gardens, alleyways, and courtyards and allow artists to display and sell their artwork. It is a chance for visitors to tour the private spaces of Beacon Hill while viewing original, handmade artwork. Thousands of people attend each year. It is a free popular event in the neighborhood, with a festive atmosphere and volunteer musicians playing in various gardens throughout the day. Around 100 artists usually participate, with a variety of styles, media, and subject matter. Visitors enjoy a unique atmosphere boasting bursts of colors at the background sound of live classical and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day.

"We look forward to this incredible event all year," said Jen Matson, a Beacon Hill Art Walk Organizer. "Not only because we get to see what artists across Boston have spent the winter working on, but it seems every year we learn more about Beacon Hill and the incredibly kind people that call the neighborhood home."

Visitors hoping to get the most out of the art walk are encouraged to start at either 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar St.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is an inclusive and expanding group of painters, sculptors, art potters and photographers. Artists looking to take part in the Beacon Hill Art Walk can still apply at beaconhillartwalk.com.

The Beacon Hill Art Walk will take place Sunday, June 4 in Beacon Hill's North Slope.



RELATED STORIES - Boston

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE A TRAIN Photo
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

The 2023 Season at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater opens with Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays, May 26 to June 17 at 8 p.m.

Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June Photo
Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

 One of Boston’s most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 4, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood.

Handel and Haydn Society Names Michele Adams New Youth Chorale and Concert Choir Conductor Photo
Handel and Haydn Society Names Michele Adams New Youth Chorale and Concert Choir Conductor

The Handel and Haydn Society has named Michele Adams as the newest H+H Youth Choruses Conductor. Adams will take over her new role leading the Youth Chorale and Concert Choir on July 1, 2023 as HHYC prepares for its 30th anniversary.

New Rep Announces Cast & Design Team For A RAISIN IN THE SUN & DIASPORA! Photo
New Rep Announces Cast & Design Team For A RAISIN IN THE SUN & DIASPORA!

New Repertory Theatre has announced the casts and design team for its upcoming productions of A RAISIN IN THE SUN and DIASPORA!.


More Hot Stories For You

THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAINWellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in JuneBeacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June
Handel and Haydn Society Names Michele Adams New Youth Chorale and Concert Choir ConductorHandel and Haydn Society Names Michele Adams New Youth Chorale and Concert Choir Conductor

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Southern Comfort
Acting Out Theater Company Inc (6/01-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camelot
The Cape Playhouse (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts (5/13-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Modern Theatre at Suffolk University (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Cirque
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You