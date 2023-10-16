Barrington Stage Company to Present BSC in NYC Gala at The Green Room 42

Celebrate with Billy Stritch & friends.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Hanover Theatre's 16th Annual Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Vi Photo 3 CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 4 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

Barrington Stage Company to Present BSC in NYC Gala at The Green Room 42

Barrington Stage Company and Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson are celebrating Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade's inaugural season with the return of BSC IN NYC Gala on Monday, October 30 at The Green Room 42 (at the Yotel, 570 10th Ave., 4th floor).

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Billy Stritch & Friends and champagne toast to round out the 2023 season in style. Tickets start at $400.

Proceeds benefit the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. Sponsored in part by Rhoda Levitt. Eda Sorokoff is Gala Chair. Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff are Co-Chairs.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270365®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbarringtonstageco.org%2Fsupport%2Fgala?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information regarding BSC IN NYC Gala, contact Director of Development Jessica Provenz at JProvenz@BarringtonStageCo.org or 413-997-6110 or Development Associate and Donor Relations Concierge, Haven Sandoval at HSandoval@BarringtonStageCo.org or 413-997-6115.

Billy Stritch has been a presence on the national nightclub scene for four decades. He is best known for his 25-year role as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and the late Tony Bennett, among others. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by Broadway World, his 2022 birthday show at Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year.
 

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY
 


Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022. 

BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).

BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

WEBSITES/SOCIAL ACCOUNTS

Website: barringtonstageco.org
Facebook: facebook.com/barringtonstagecompany
Twitter: twitter.com/barringtonstage
Instagram: instagram.com/barringtonstage
YouTube: youtube.com/barringtonstage
TikTok: tiktok.com/@barringtonstage 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
OSWALD - THE ACTUAL INTERROGATION Will Receive New England Premiere at Mosesian Center For Photo
OSWALD - THE ACTUAL INTERROGATION Will Receive New England Premiere at Mosesian Center For The Arts

The New England Premiere of Oswald - the Actual Interrogation by Dennis Richard will be produced at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, at the Arsenal on the Charles in Watertown, for five staged reading performances for the commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the John F. Kennedy assassination.

2
ArtsEmerson Announces The 8th Annual WORLD ALIVE! Celebration, October 21 Photo
ArtsEmerson Announces The 8th Annual WORLD ALIVE! Celebration, October 21

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world  theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, has announced its 8th annual World Alive! Celebration, which will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at  5:00PM ET at the Revere Hotel in Boston, MA. 

3
Fall In Love All Over Again. PRETTY WOMAN The Musical Comes To Boston In February 2024 Photo
Fall In Love All Over Again. PRETTY WOMAN The Musical Comes To Boston In February 2024

Fall in love all over again with Pretty Woman The Musical coming to Boston from Feb 27 - Mar 3, 2024. Get your tickets now for this unforgettable experience!

4
WAITING FOR GODOT Comes to Deadword Theatre Company This Fall Photo
WAITING FOR GODOT Comes to Deadword Theatre Company This Fall

The newly formed Deadword Theatre Company will remount their inaugural production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot at the Modern Theatre this fall. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical Video
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Copenhagen in Boston Copenhagen
Unicorn Theatre (9/28-10/29)
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)
THT Rep presents The Return of the Edgar Allen Poe Double Header in Boston THT Rep presents The Return of the Edgar Allen Poe Double Header
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/26-10/28)
Boston Baroque X-tet presents works by Haydn, Medelssohn, and Lusitano in Boston Boston Baroque X-tet presents works by Haydn, Medelssohn, and Lusitano
Emmanuel Church in the City of Boston (10/25-10/25)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Boston Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Symphony Hall (4/02-4/02)
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'® in Boston Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You