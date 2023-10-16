Barrington Stage Company to Present BSC in NYC Gala at The Green Room 42

Celebrate with Billy Stritch & friends.
Barrington Stage Company and Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson are celebrating Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade's inaugural season with the return of BSC IN NYC Gala on Monday, October 30 at The Green Room 42 (at the Yotel, 570 10th Ave., 4th floor).
The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Billy Stritch & Friends and champagne toast to round out the 2023 season in style. Tickets start at $400.
Proceeds benefit the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. Sponsored in part by Rhoda Levitt. Eda Sorokoff is Gala Chair. Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff are Co-Chairs.
To purchase tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270365®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbarringtonstageco.org%2Fsupport%2Fgala?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
For more information regarding BSC IN NYC Gala, contact Director of Development Jessica Provenz at JProvenz@BarringtonStageCo.org or 413-997-6110 or Development Associate and Donor Relations Concierge, Haven Sandoval at HSandoval@BarringtonStageCo.org or 413-997-6115.
Billy Stritch has been a presence on the national nightclub scene for four decades. He is best known for his 25-year role as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and the late Tony Bennett, among others. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by Broadway World, his 2022 birthday show at Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year.
Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company's Artistic Director in 2022.
BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.
BSC's reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre's prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green's On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' centenaries (2018).
BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.
