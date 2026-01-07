Brian “B.Glow” Glowacki Headlines Comedy Night At Samuel Slater’s Restaurant

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Brian “B.Glow” Glowacki will headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts, on Saturday, January 17, 2026. He will be joined by special guest Jason Cordova, with Matthew P. Brown serving as host. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Glowacki is known for a style rooted in personal storytelling and audience interaction, blending prepared material with improvised moments. His work has drawn increasing national attention, with performances at comedy clubs and theaters across the country. His sets often focus on everyday experiences, relationships, and the pressures of ordinary life.

Cordova, a Boston-based comedian, has built a reputation for direct, observational humor. He has appeared on HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and has performed at venues including Gotham Comedy Club, The Stand, and Foxwoods Casino. Brown, who will host the evening, began his career in Boston and has since performed nationwide, with appearances at major clubs including The Comedy Store and the Hollywood Improv.

Comedy Night with Brian “B.Glow” Glowacki & Guests will take place at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant, located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, Massachusetts. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.samuelslaters.com